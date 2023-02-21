Benchmarks edge lower in choppy trade; extend losses for third day

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex and Nifty closed marginally down in choppy trade on Tuesday, extending losses for a third straight day as investors remained cautious ahead of the release of minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

The BSE Sensex edged down 18.82 points or 0.03 per cent to settle at 60,672.72 as 17 of its constituents declined while 13 advanced. During the day, it hit a low of 60,583.72 and a high of 60,976.59.

The NSE Nifty slipped 17.90 points or 0.1 per cent to end at 17,826.70 with 30 of its scrips ending in the red.

Sensex has declined over 1 per cent or 646 points while Nifty retreated by 1.36 per cent or 209 points in three sessions to Tuesday.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Technologies, Infosys and IndusInd Bank were the major laggards. NTPC, Power Grid, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, HDFC and HDFC Bank were the major winners.

In the broader market, the BSE smallcap gauge dipped 0.31 per cent and midcap index declined 0.21 per cent.

Among the sectoral indices, realty declined 1.03 per cent, IT slipped 0.83 per cent, teck dipped 0.82 per cent, oil & gas (0.52 per cent), commodities (0.48 per cent) and telecommunication (0.44 per cent).

FMCG, industrials, utilities, capital goods and power were the winners.

In Asian markets, South Korea and China ended in the green, while Hong Kong and Japan settled lower.