Benchmark indices retreat from lifetime highs amid profit taking

Mumbai: Benchmark stock indices retracted from lifetime highs to settle lower on Friday due to profit-taking in frontline stocks HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

The BSE Sensex declined 264.27 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 85,571.85. During the day, it climbed 142.13 points or 0.16 per cent to reach a new record intra-day peak of 85,978.25 in morning session.

Snapping its six-day rally, the NSE Nifty dipped 37.10 points or 0.14 per cent to 26,178.95 after rising 61.3 points or 0.23 per cent to all-time intra-day high of 26,277.35.

Among Sensex stocks, Power Grid, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Ports and UltraTech Cement were the losers. Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries, Titan, HCL Technologies and Bajaj Finserv were among the gainers.

Among the indices, realty declined 1.01 per cent, bankex (0.89 per cent), utilities (0.82 per cent), financial services (0.79 per cent) & power (0.52 per cent). Oil & Gas index surged 2.57 per cent, energy jumped 2.12 per cent, metal (1.02 per cent) and healthcare (0.70 per cent) climbed.