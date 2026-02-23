‘Beer industry to invest Rs 5,500 crore in UP in 3 yrs’

New Delhi: The brewing industry plans to invest about Rs 5,500 crore in Uttar Pradesh over the next three years to set up greenfield units and ancillary facilities, the Brewers’ Association of India (BAI) said.

BAI Director General Vinod Giri said work has begun on two greenfield breweries worth Rs 1,500 crore. Two aluminium can plants involving Rs 2,000 crore are in the pipeline, along with glass manufacturing units worth another Rs 2,000 crore. Plans for a malting unit and paper box facilities are also underway.

BAI welcomed the state’s new excise policy for 2026-27, calling it progressive and balanced.

The policy keeps beer taxes unchanged while slightly increasing duties on spirits, with IMFL prices likely to rise by about Rs 10 per 180 ml bottle. Giri said the approach supports growth, encourages lower-alcohol beverages like beer, and maintains revenue stability for the state. Agencies