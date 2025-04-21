B’desh police requests Interpol for red corner notice for Hasina

DHAKA: The National Central Bureau (NCB) of Bangladesh Police has requested Interpol to issue a red notice against 12 individuals, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Hasina, 77, has been living in India since August 5 last year after fleeing Bangladesh following student-led protests that ended her Awami League’s 16-year rule.

Assistant Inspector General (Media) Enamul Haque Sagor confirmed that the applications stem from ongoing investigations and court proceedings. A red notice helps locate and provisionally arrest fugitives pending extradition or similar legal processes. Following Muhammad Yunus’s appointment as Chief Adviser of the interim government on August 8, Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) issued arrest warrants for Hasina and others over alleged crimes against humanity and genocide. The ICT’s Chief Prosecutor formally approached police in November to seek Interpol’s assistance. On January 21, the interim government reaffirmed its commitment to securing Hasina’s return from India.