B’desh pays $30 mn to Adani Power to avert power supply disruption

New Delhi: The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) has paid $30 million to Adani Power, temporarily easing a payment dispute that had threatened to disrupt electricity supply from the Indian company’s 1,600 MW Godda Power Plant in Jharkhand.

The payment, made through Bangladesh Krishi Bank, came just before Adani’s November 10 deadline to clear outstanding dues of $496 million. BPDB officials said a letter of credit worth $30 million was opened to prevent a supply suspension.

According to Power Grid Bangladesh (PGB), which distributes Adani’s electricity, the country imported 1,132 MW at 1 am on Monday (November 11), rising briefly to 1,139 MW before falling to 842 MW by 7 am. As of Sunday evening, Adani supplied 1,112 MW.

BPDB sources said Adani had been informed of plans to clear undisputed amounts in phases. “There will be no supply disruption as we have communicated our payment schedule,” a senior official said.

The payment followed Adani’s warning in late October that it would halt supply unless dues were cleared. Adani cited arrears of $496 million, while BPDB maintains its payable amount is about $256 mil-lion.

The latest dispute echoes tensions from November 2024, when Adani cut supply by 60 per cent over unpaid bills of $800 million.