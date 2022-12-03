BCC&I organises Social Leadership Awards and Corporate Governance Recognition

Kolkata: The Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCC&I) organised the first edition of the Social Leadership Awards and Corporate Governance Recognition on November 26, 2022. The Social Leadership Awards acknowledged outstanding initiatives that brought about transformative changes in society through innovation and excellence.

In his opening speech, Subir Chakraborty, President of BCC&I and Managing Director and CEO of Exide Industries Limited, explained the importance of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The Chief Guest for the Social Leadership Awards was Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha, Former Chief of the Air Staff, Indian Air Force, and Former Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee, honorary member and Ambassadeur Extraordinaire of BCC&I.

Jitendra Kumar, Chairperson, Corporate Governance and CSR Committee, BCC&I, and President (Legal and Corporate Affairs), Exide Industries Limited, was the force behind the debut award. The esteemed jury were Dr. Bhaskar Chatterjee, Former Director General & CEO, Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs; Dr Kunal Basu, Professor, Business School and Research Fellow, Templeton College, Oxford University, UK.

Anahat For Change Foundation received a Special Mention award, while Parivaar Education Society, Youth4Jobs Foundation and Anudip Foundation were the winners at the Social Leadership Awards under the NGO category. CESC Ltd received a Special Mention award while Ambuja Cement declared as the winner in the Corporate category.

The esteemed jury of Corporate Governance Recognition were C S Devendra V Deshpande, President, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI); Advocate Vijay Jhalani, Government Nominee, Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, and Former Government nominee, Institute of Company Secretaries of India and Institute of Cost Accountants of India; R S Bandyopadhyay, Former Secretary to the GoI, Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Asish K Bhattacharyya, Founder, Nonlinear Insights (OPC) Private Limited and Distinguished Professor, Shiv Nadar University.

The Corporate Governance Recognition Awards under the Unlisted Large, and Small categories were given to Tata Steel Downstream Products, and Eduplex Solutions Pvt Ltd as Winners while Vikram Solar Limited received Special Jury Award under Unlisted Medium Category. Tata Metaliks Ltd and ITC Ltd received the awards as Winners while Hindcon Chemicals Ltd, received the Special Jury Award under Listed Small Category.