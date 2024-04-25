BCC&I organises seminar on ‘GST & Income Tax-Risks & Rewards for Trade & Industry FY 2024-25’

Kolkata: The National Fiscal Affairs & Taxation Committee of the Bengal Chamber of Commerce & Industry has organised a seminar on GST & Income Tax - Risks & Rewards for Trade & Industry FY25 on Thursday. The first half of the Seminar covered the issues related to GST & second half focused on the I-T issues.

D P Karnam, IAS, Commissioner, Commercial Taxes, Government of West Bengal and Manoj Kedia, IRS, Principal Commissioner, Kolkata North CGST & CX Commissionerate, Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs, Rajarshi Dasgupta, Executive Director & Head of Indirect Taxes, AQUILAW; Vivek Agarwal, Advocate & National Executive Member, AIFTP were the speakers on the first half. The second half of the seminar witnessed speakers like, Justice Shripathi Ravindra Bhat, Former Judge of the Supreme Court of India and Justice Md. Nizamuddin, Former Judge of the Calcutta High Court, Giridhar Dhelia, Advocate, Calcutta High Court and Tax Litigation Consultant and Srouta Gopal Mukherji, Senior Deputy General Manager-Direct and Indirect Taxation, Exide Industries Ltd.

“Taxation is a major cost of business today and a deep understanding of taxes and robust compliances of taxes ensures that businesses avoid the risk of litigation as well as reap the benefits of reduced tax cost. Government, judiciary and tax experts are important in the tax Ecosystem. Vide a one day Seminar, The Bengal Chamber tried to bring Trade and Industry together with this Tax Eco-system and facilitate a true Govt-Trade partnership. The National Fiscal Affairs and Taxation Committee of The Chamber tried to create value for Trade & Industry by facilitating Industry & Government Interactions by taking issues and concerns to Governments; and also making representations on the various plaguing issues”, said Vivek Jalan, Chairperson, National Fiscal Affairs & Taxation Committee, The BCC&I & Partner, Tax Connect Advisory Services LLP on the programme.