BCAS, Rashtriya Raksha University partner for local aviation security testing facility

NEW DELHI: The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a dedicated indigenous testing centre for aviation security equipment, including Full Body Scanners (FBS), used at airports across India.



Equipment tested there helps secure Indian airport checkpoints. Instead of relying on foreign facilities, assessments will now happen locally. Work under this MoU strengthens national capability in aviation safety tech. Testing standards will align with operational needs at terminals nationwide.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha, BCAS Director General Rajesh Nirwan and RRU Vice Chancellor Bimal Patel.

A new facility is set to test how well security gear works at airports, checking devices through structured trials before giving official approval. By building its own system based on measurable results, the country moves toward self-reliance in verifying tech used nationwide. Government representatives noted this shift supports stronger air travel safeguards without depending heavily on outside validation methods.

Around this agreement, RRU takes charge of launching and running the lab alongside BCAS. Equipment from makers lands here first, facing real scrutiny before any paperwork moves forward. Specs get checked thoroughly - nothing slips through unchecked. Reports come out clear, built only on what was tested, meant for official review down the line.

Now comes a plan for high-level test labs built to match worldwide norms, keeping tight control over how safe things are, whether gear works together, and if it performs right. These steps go hand in hand with setting up a stamp of approval process so only trusted devices make it into critical flight zones.

Together, they’ll work on shared studies, learning sessions, hands-on events, while exchanging insights to grow skills in aviation safety tech.