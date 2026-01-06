Banks’ supervisory data quality index score improves in September 2025 qtr: RBI

Mumbai: Supervisory Data Quality Index score of scheduled commercial banks has improved to 90.7 in the September 2025 quarter compared to 89.9 in the April-June period, the RBI said on Tuesday.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has created the Supervisory Data Quality Index (sDQI) to measure data quality in terms of accuracy, timeliness, completeness and consistency in submission of returns.

The objective of the index is to assess the adherence to the principles enunciated in the RBI’s Master Direction on Filing of Supervisory Returns 2024.

“The sDQI score of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) has improved in September 2025 as compared to June 2025,” the RBI said.

In September 2025, no entity scored below 80.

A score of less than 70 indicates ‘major concerns’, between 70-80 ‘needs improvement’, between 80 and 90 ‘acceptable’, and more than 90 ‘good’.

The sDQI covers 87 SCBs and their key returns, including those on asset quality, risk-based supervision, liquidity, and capital adequacy.