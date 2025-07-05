Bank of Maharashtra logs 15.36% loan growth in April-June quarter

New Delhi: State-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Friday said it has registered a credit growth of 15.36 per cent to Rs 2.41 lakh crore in the April-June quarter.

The outstanding credit was Rs 2.09 lakh crore at the end of the first quarter of previous fiscal, BoM said in a regulatory filing.

The Pune-headquartered lender reported a 14.08 per cent increase in total deposits to Rs 3.09 lakh crore in the reporting quarter against Rs 2.67 lakh crore at the end of the first quarter of the previous financial year.

As a result, the total business (total credit and deposits) of the bank registered an increase of 14.64 per cent to Rs 5.46 lakh crore compared with Rs 4.67 lakh crore at the end of June 30, 2024.

During the latest quarter, it said, the Current Accounts and Savings Accounts (CASA) ratio rose to 50.07 per cent of the total deposits against 47.86 per cent in the same period of the preceding financial year.

The credit-deposit ratio increased to 79.04 per cent in the first quarter compared with 78.17 per cent in the year-ago period.