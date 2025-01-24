Bank of India Q3 profit rises 35% to `2,517 crore

New Delhi: Bank of India on Friday posted a 35 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 2,517 crore for Q3 FY25 amid a decline in bad loans. The bank had earned a net profit of Rs 1,870 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income of bankincreased to Rs 19,957 crore during Q3 FY25 against Rs 16,411 crore a year ago, BoI said in a regulatory filing.

It’s interest income rose to Rs 18,210 crore against Rs 15,218 crore in the third quarter of the preceding year.

Its net interest income increased to Rs 6,070 crore against Rs 5,463 crore for Q3 FY24. The bank’s operating profit rose to Rs 3,703 crore from Rs 3,004 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The gross NPAs of the bank declined to 3.69 per cent by the end of December 2024 from 5.35 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, its net NPAs, came down to 0.85 per cent from 1.41 per cent at the end of the third quarter.

Capital Adequacy Ratio of the bank remained flat at 16 per cent against 16.06 per cent at the end of December 2023. Provision Coverage Ratio improved to 92.48 per cent in Q3 FY25 against 89.95 per cent a year ago. PTI