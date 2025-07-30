Bank of India Q1 net profit rises 32% to `2,252 crore

New Delhi: State-owned Bank of India (BOI) on Tuesday reported a 32 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 2,252 crore during the first quarter of this financial year.

The lender had earned a net profit of Rs 1,703 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The total income rose to Rs 20,518 crore during the June quarter of 2025-26 against Rs 18,240 crore in the same quarter of FY25, BoI said in a regulatory filing.

Interest earned by the bank improved to Rs 18,357 crore as compared to Rs 16,938 crore in the June quarter of FY25.

However, net interest income declined by 3 per cent to Rs 6,068 crore from Rs 6,275 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

During the period, the operating profit of the bank increased to Rs 4,009 crore over Rs 3,677 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank’s asset quality showed improvement as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 2.92 per cent of gross advances at the end of the June quarter, from 4.62 per cent a year ago.

Similarly, net NPAs, or bad loans, declined to 0.75 per cent against 0.99 per cent in the year-ago period.

As a result, provisions for bad loans too declined to Rs 1,104 crore during the first quarter as compared to Rs 1,216 crore a year ago.

Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) improved to 92.94 per cent from 92.39 per cent in the same quarter of FY25.