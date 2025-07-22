Bank of India achieves STQC Certification for its official website

Mumbai: Bank of India (BoI), one of India’s premier public sector banks, has become the first bank in the country to attain Standardisation Testing and Quality Certification (STQC) for its official website, demonstrating its steadfast commitment to digital accessibility and inclusive banking.

The STQC certification, awarded on Tuesday.

The certificate was awarded by M Vellaipandi, Director General, STQC Directorate, in presence of the senior leadership of STQC.

This milestone event was graced by Rajneesh Karnatak, Managing Director & CEO, along with Executive Director Rajiv Mishra.

Chief General Manager & CIO Sudhiranjan Padhi, and General Manager & CTO Satyendra Singh, reaffirming the bank’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of accessibility, empowering all individuals regardless of ability to engage with its services

seamlessly.