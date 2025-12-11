Bank of Baroda recognised as ‘Best Bank in India’ by The Banker

New Delhi: State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) has been adjudged the ‘Best Bank in India’ at the Bank of the Year Awards 2025 by The Banker magazine, a Financial Times publication.

The recognition reflects the bank’s performance across key parameters, including financial strength, digital innovation, customer service, sustainability measures, and strategic execution in both retail and corporate segments. The awards, announced annually, evaluate banks for operational performance, product innovation, sectoral leadership and contribution to the broader financial ecosystem.

Commenting on the accolade, Debadatta Chand, Managing Director & CEO, BoB, said that the honour reaffirms the bank’s “journey of consistent and sustainable growth and transformation. As we continue to strengthen the core fundamentals of a strong and progressive bank, this award reflects the trust of our customers, the commitment of our people, and our unwavering focus on building a resilient, future-ready institution that contributes meaningfully to India’s growth story”.

In recent years, the bank has accelerated its digital rollout, expanded service delivery platforms, enhanced risk management frameworks and driven balance sheet improvements, positioning itself among the country’s stronger performers in the public sector banking space.

The Banker’s annual awards are considered among a credible benchmarks in global banking excellence, recognising institutions that demonstrate not only financial performance but also long-term vision, innovation and strategic

leadership.