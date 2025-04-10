Bank of Baroda passes on 25 bps rate cut to customers

New Delhi: State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Thursday announced the immediate transmission of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) policy rate cut of 25 basis points to its customers.

The bank has reduced its external benchmark-linked lending rates for loans catering to retail and MSME segments by 25 basis points, ensuring that customers benefit quickly from the RBI’s monetary policy move, BoB said in a statement.

The Reserve Bank on Wednesday slashed key interest rates by 25 basis points for the second time in a row to support growth facing the threat of reciprocal tariffs by the US.

Meanwhile, the bank has left the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) unchanged.

The benchmark one-year tenor MCLR, which is used to price most consumer loans like auto and personal, has been kept unchanged at 9 per cent.