Bank of Baroda marks its 118th foundation day

New Delhi: Bank of Baroda observed its 118th Foundation Day by reaffirming its commitment to trust, innovation and sustainable growth. The theme for the Bank’s 118th Year is ‘Trust Empowered by Innovation’, highlighting the Bank’s vision to uphold the long-standing trust of its customers, while shaping the future of banking. M Nagaraju, Secretary, Dept of Financial Services, was the Chief Guest at the ocassion.

To mark the occasion, Bank of Baroda unveiled plans to introduce a diverse range of innovative products and initiatives spanning Digital & Technology, Sustainable Banking and Green Finance – designed to meet the evolving needs of customers, expand access to banking and support sustainable development.

Some of the initiatives include: the bob World Business app, a new, comprehensive mobile banking app for MSMEs, merchants and corporate customers; piloting a cutting-edge Virtual Front Office powered by AI and 3D holographic technology, introducing customers to an immersive service experience; bob e-Pay International, a suite of global UPI functionalities integrated in to the bob e-Pay app; the bob inSIGHT Braille Debit Card, designed to empower customers with visual impairment; as well as Green Financing

schemes.