Bank of Baroda marks India’s 79th Independence Day

Mumbai: Bank of Baroda (Bank), one of India’s leading public sector banks, celebrated India’s 79th Independence Day with a series of meaningful initiatives focused on environmental sustainability, robust security practices and national pride. At its Corporate Office in Mumbai, the Bank’s Managing Director & CEO, Dr. Debadatta Chand, Executive Directors, other senior officials and employees participated in the flag hoisting programme.

A key highlight of the day was the inauguration of “bob Forest” – a dedicated 6,000 sq.ft. green zone that has been developed within the Bank’s premises in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. With the aim to nurture urban biodiversity, bob Forest has been designed as a micro green habitat in the heart of the city.

bob Forest features over 100 indigenous trees and shrubs native to the Sahyadri Mountain range and Western Maharashtra region, a rainwater harvesting system, compost-based soil enrichment, and eco-friendly seating areas and walking pathways to encourage employees and visitors to engage with nature. It also includes a solar-powered gazebo, oxygen generators and a bio-gas plant, reflecting the Bank’s commitment to its environmental goals.

Further, Bank of Baroda also released its Updated Security Compendium – a critical document that consolidates the Bank’s latest internal security guidelines covering physical security, operational risk, & emergency response procedures and the updated regulatory guidelines as well. The document is aimed at fostering a culture of vigilance and preparedness across all branches and offices.

On the occasion, Dr. Debadatta Chand, Managing Director & CEO, Bank of Baroda said, “Independence Day is an opportune time to renew our pledge to our country and recommit ourselves to the values of unity, resilience, and progress. At Bank of Baroda, we strive to uphold these values daily as we diligently serve our customers and contribute to the nation’s growth. This year, we have also taken another step forward in our environmental journey through our urban greening efforts.”

Barodians across the country also enthusiastically supported the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, which invites citizens to proudly hoist the national flag at their homes and workplaces, celebrating the collective spirit of patriotism.