Bank of Baroda launches industry-1st eRUPI P2P gifting on bob e-Pay app

Mumbai: Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Monday announced the launch of a pioneering eRUPI Person-to-Person (P2P) Digital Gifting feature on its bob e-Pay UPI app. Powered by National Payments Corporation of India’s (NPCI) e-RUPI platform, this industry-first offering enables customers to gift personalised, purpose-specific, prepaid digital vouchers to family, friends, or other beneficiaries, making UPI payments more meaningful & versatile and driving greater customer engagement. This feature is interoperable across UPI platforms.

The eRUPI P2P digital voucher is a simple, secure and cashless payment solution that can be used for various categories of goods or services. Launched initially for the ‘Food’ category, with more use cases being added, these vouchers can be easily redeemed at UPI-enabled merchants and serve as an ideal gifting option during special occasions.

Customers can issue vouchers ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 10,000. The vouchers are non-transferable, and if not redeemed within the validity period, the amount is automatically refunded to the sender.

There is no limit on the number of vouchers that can be issued, subject to the daily UPI transaction limit.

Speaking on the launch, Sanjay Mudaliar, Executive Director, Bank of Baroda said, “With the launch of the industry-first eRUPI P2P Digital Gifting feature, Bank of Baroda is deepening its commitment to delivering innovative, customer-centric solutions on the UPI platform. These digital vouchers are a secure, private and inclusive way of gifting. As we expand the use cases of UPI and eRUPI, our aim is to drive greater adoption and extend the benefits of digital payments to a wider audience. This launch reflects Bank of Baroda’s efforts in building a more vibrant digital payments ecosystem that keeps pace with the evolving needs of

customers.”