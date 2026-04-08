Bank of Baroda launches AI-based multilingual platform ‘bob SAMVAD’

New Delhi: Bank of Baroda has launched ‘bob SAMVAD’, an AI-powered multilingual conversational platform aimed at transforming customer interactions at its branches.

The platform was formally unveiled by M Nagaraju, Secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, in Mumbai on March 28, 2026.

Positioned as an industry-first initiative, bob SAMVAD is designed to eliminate language barriers by enabling seamless communication between customers and branch staff in their preferred languages.

Developed in-house, it supports real-time, two-way conversations across 22 languages using AI-driven speech and language technologies, ensuring accuracy and natural fluency.

Nagaraju lauded the initiative, saying it would promote inclusive and accessible service delivery while enhancing customer experience. He added that the platform sets a new benchmark for technology adoption in banking.

At branches, customers can speak or type queries in their chosen language, which are instantly translated for staff, and vice versa. The system displays conversations as text and also offers an optional voice feature for greater accessibility.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. Debadatta Chand, MD & CEO, Bank of Baroda, said, “With bob SAMVAD, Bank of Baroda (BoB) is leveraging AI to make our branches more inclusive and customer-friendly by enabling seamless real-time conversations in local languages.” The platform will initially be rolled out across 250 branches in five states, followed by a phased nationwide

expansion.