Bank of Baroda April-June quarter net profit rises 1.9% to `4,541 crore

Mumbai: Bank of Baroda on Friday said its net profit rose 1.9 per cent to Rs 4,541 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

The state-owned lender had posted a net profit of Rs 4,458 crore in the year-ago period.

Its operating profit grew by 15 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 8,236 crore in the April-June quarter of 2025-26, the lender said in a statement.

“The growth in operating profit was supported by 88 per cent YoY growth in non-interest income to Rs 4,675 crore in Q1FY26,” it said.

BoB’s net interest income stood at Rs 11,435 crore.

The Gross NPA of the bank reduced by 10.7 per cent YoY to Rs 27,572 crore in Q1FY26, and the Gross NPA ratio improved to 2.28 per cent in Q1FY26 from 2.88 per cent a year ago.

The Net NPA ratio also reduced by 9 basis points to 0.60 per cent in the first quarter of FY26.

The bank’s domestic advances increased to Rs 9,91,363 crore, up 12.4 per cent year-on-year.

Global advances grew 12.6 per cent YoY to Rs 12,07,056 crore.

Total business size as of June 30, 2025, stood at Rs 26.42 lakh crore, up from Rs 23.87 lakh crore as of June 30, 2024.

Total interest income grew 4.9 per cent to Rs 31,091 crore at the end of the June quarter.

Shares of the bank closed at Rs 243.50, down 1.34 per cent over the previous close

on BSE.