Bank credit to industry rises 9.6% in November: Reserve Bank data

Mumbai: Bank credit to industry grew at a faster pace of 9.6 per cent in November 2025 as against 8.3 per cent in the same month of the preceding year, according to RBI data.

On a year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, non-food bank credit grew by 11.4 per cent as on the fortnight ended November 28, 2025, compared to 10.6 per cent during the corresponding fortnight of the previous year (November 29, 2024).

“Credit to industry recorded a y-o-y growth of 9.6 per cent, compared with 8.3 per cent in the corresponding fortnight of last year,” RBI said.

According to the ‘Sectoral Deployment of Bank Credit – November 2025’, credit to ‘micro and small’ and ‘medium’ industries continued to exhibit double-digit expansion.

Among major industries, outstanding credit to infrastructure, all engineering, textiles and ‘petroleum, coal products and nuclear fuels’ registered buoyant y-o-y growth. Further, the lending to agriculture and allied activities registered an annual growth of 8.7 per cent (15.3 per cent in the corresponding fortnight of the previous year).

RBI data also showed that credit to the services sector registered a growth rate of 11.7 per cent y-o-y (12.8 per cent in the corresponding fortnight of the previous year).

Growth in segments such as ‘non-banking financial companies’ (NBFCs) and ‘computer software’ improved. Segments such as trade and commercial real estate also registered a healthy growth, albeit with a marginal deceleration.

“Credit to personal loans segment recorded a y-o-y growth of 12.8 per cent, as compared with 13.4 per cent a year ago. While segments such as ‘vehicle loans’ and ‘loans against gold jewellery’ sustained steady credit growth, ‘housing’ and ‘credit card outstanding’ witnessed moderation,” RBI said.

Data on sectoral deployment of bank credit for November 2025 was collected from 41 select scheduled commercial banks that together account for about 95 per cent of the total non-food credit by all SCBs.