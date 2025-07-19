Bandhan Bank’s total biz grows 11% to Rs 2.88L cr in Q1 FY2025-26

Kolkata: Bandhan Bank announced its financial results for Q1 FY26. The bank’s total business grew by 11 per cent, to close at Rs 2.88 lakh crore. The bank’s share of retail to total deposits now stands at nearly 68 per cent. The net profit for Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 372 crore.

The Bank now serves above 3.14 crore customers through nearly 6,350 banking outlets across 35 out of 36 states and UTs of India.

During Q1 FY26, the Bank registered a 16 per cent year-on-year growth in its deposit base and the deposit book now stands at Rs 1.55 lakh crore. Total advances have reached Rs 1.34 lakh crore for the same period. The Current Account and Savings Account (CASA) ratio stands at 27.1 per cent of total deposits. The Bank’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR), a key indicator of financial stability, is at a robust 19.4 per cent, well above the regulatory threshold.

Speaking on the Bank’s performance, MD & CEO Partha Pratim Sengupta said, “Bandhan Bank has delivered a sequentially improving performance in Q1 FY26, marked by strong growth in deposits and continued momentum in retail & Wholesale banking. While the operating environment poses certain challenges, our performance reflects the underlying resilience of our business and the strength of our strategic direction. We remain focused on prudent risk management, operational efficiency, and delivering long-term value for our customers and stakeholders.”