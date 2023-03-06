Bandhan Bank opens first currency chest in Kolkata

Kolkata: Bandhan Bank on Monday announced the opening of its first currency chest in Kolkata, which will help the lender in cash management for its 1,757 outlets and ATMs in West Bengal. Gunveer Singh, chief general manager, Reserve Bank of India, inaugurated the currency chest, situated in New Town area, in the presence of senior officials of the bank. This is Bandhan Bank's third Mega Currency Chest', the other two being in Patna and Guwahati, the lender said. "This chest would facilitate fresh currency circulation and manage the soiled notes from the economy," it said.

