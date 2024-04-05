Bandhan Bank founder CEO C S Ghosh resigns

New Delhi: Private sector lender Bandhan Bank on Friday said its founder, managing director and CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh has tendered his resignation.

Ghosh would retire from the services of the bank as MD and CEO upon completion of his current tenure on July 9, 2024, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

“After leading the bank for almost a decade, including three consecutive tenures as MD & CEO, I feel that the time has now come for me to assume a larger strategic role at Bandhan group level,” Ghosh said in a letter addressed to

the board.

Hence, he has decided to retire from the services of Bandhan Bank at the end of his current tenure as MD & CEO.

“I sincerely request the Board to accept my decision. I am grateful to the Board for continued support and advice over the years which has been a great source of strength,”

he said.