Balmer Lawrie reports PAT of Rs 81.53 crore in Q4

Kolkata: Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd, a Miniratna I diversified PSE under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Government of India (GoI), has announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2025.

The results were approved by the Board in its Meeting held on May 15, 2025.

The total income for the fourth quarter of FY2024-25 increased by 5.55per cent and stood at Rs 650.92 crore as compared to Rs 616.71 crore in the same period last year.

While the Profit Before Tax (PBT) for fourth quarter of FY2024-25 is Rs 112.78 crore, the Profit After Tax (PAT) for the quarter is Rs 81.53 crore.

The net income of the Company for FY2024-25 is Rs 2,577.63 crore registering a growth of 7.22 per cent on the levels achieved in FY2023-24.

The Profit Before Tax (PBT) for the year ended March 31, 2025 increased by 12.61 per cent to Rs 313.79 crore, and the Profit After Tax (PAT) increased by 14.41 per cent and stood at Rs 232.80 crore.

The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of 85 per cent for FY2024-25, same as the dividend paid for FY 2023-24.