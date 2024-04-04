Balmer Lawrie promotes coaching culture in association with ICF

Kolkata: Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd., a PSE under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, GoI and International Coaching Federation (ICF) in association with Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCC&I) organised a set of interactions on April 4, 2024 at Balmer Lawrie House and the Bengal Chambers in Kolkata.

The event aimed to explore the benefits and power of professional coaching in various spheres of life.

The event included a roundtable and panel discussions with leaders from diverse backgrounds in Kolkata to explore the power of coaching towards human transformation.

Magdalena Nowicka Mook, CEO of ICF Global, Adika Ratna Sekhar, Chairman & Managing Director, Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd. and their teams deliberated on possible collaborations to further the coaching culture in the region.