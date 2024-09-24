BALCO brings world-class cancer care home

Raipur: BALCO Medical Centre (BMC), under the Vedanta Medical Research Foundation, is concluded the 2nd Edition of the BMC Chhattisgarh Cancer Conclave on Tuesday.

Held from September 20 to 22, the conclave brought together international and national oncology leaders to tackle some of the most pressing challenges in cancer care.

With seven internationally renowned faculty members from London, Canada, New Zealand, Israel, USA, and Spain, along with leading oncologists from top cancer institutes of India, the Conclave provided an invaluable platform for knowledge sharing, brainstorming, and networking.

The Conclave was centered on the theme “Common Sense Oncology (CSO) for outcomes that matter” a growing movement in the global oncology community, advocating for pragmatic and patient-centric approaches to cancer care, particularly in low-middle income countries (LMICs), where resource constraints demand cost-effective yet impactful solutions.

In addition, the conclave included a live surgical demonstration with augmented reality along with 10 workshops focusing on enhancing key skills crucial in cancer care.