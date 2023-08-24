B20 India summit to kick off today

New Delhi: The anticipated B20 India Summit is set to kick off on August 25, hosting a diverse congregation of international business leaders and organisations.



The three-day event, held at Hotel Taj Palace here in the national capital, marks the official dialogue forum of the G20 with the global business community.

The B20 forum, renowned for its role in fostering dialogue on matters related to global economic growth and development, stands as one of the flagship Engagement Groups within the G20 framework. Spearheaded by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), the B20 India Summit embodies an impressive array of 54 recommendations and over 170 policy actions aimed at catalyzing worldwide economic progress.

N Chandrasekaran, Chair of B20 India, underlined the significance of India’s economic trajectory, highlighting its remarkable status as the world’s 5th largest economy.

He also emphasised the distinctive positioning of India in critical domains such as energy transition, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and supply chain resilience, all of which have been accentuated by the current global transition and geopolitical dynamics.

The summit’s spotlight will fall on an array of discussions and deliberations involving more than 60 speakers across 25 sessions.

With a large participation of eminent global CEOs and CXOs, the event aims to facilitate consensus-driven and implementable policy actions to drive economic rejuvenation, particularly in the context of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

One of the summit’s highlights will be the address by the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the August 27. The event also promises insights from several senior Cabinet Ministers and Trade Ministers representing G20 countries.

While, Chandrajit Banerjee, Head of B20 India Secretariat and Director General of CII, hailed the relentless efforts spanning ten months leading up to the summit. These efforts have paved the way for the formulation of impactful policy recommendations that are set to be presented to the G20 for consideration.

Anticipation runs high as the B20 India Summit anticipates the participation of over 1700 delegates hailing from more than 55 countries. The summit serves as a platform for diverse perspectives to converge, fostering dynamic discussions and ultimately charting a course for robust economic growth on a global scale.