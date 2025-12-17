B Sairam takes charge as Coal India CMD

New Delhi: State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Tuesday said B Sairam has assumed charge as its Chairman and MD, as the miner pushes for record output to meet rising domestic energy demand.

He succeeds Coal Additional Secretary Sanoj Kumar Jha, who held interim charge as chairman since November 1, 2025, after the superannuation of P M Prasad on October 31. In a BSE filing, CIL said Sairam took over as Chairman-cum-Managing Director with effect from December 15, 2025.

Earlier, Sairam served as CMD of Northern Coalfields Ltd, a Coal India subsidiary. He said increasing coal production and improving coal quality remain priorities to meet the country’s energy needs. Alongside this, the company is foraying into solar power, critical mineral acquisitions and coal gasification, while strengthening sustainable mining practices.

Sairam has over three-and-a-half decades of experience and is a mining engineering graduate from NIT Raipur, with an MBA in energy management from NTPC School of Business. His career spans mine operations, planning, logistics and regulatory affairs nationwide operations.