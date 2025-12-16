B Sairam takes charge as Coal India CMD

New Delhi: State-owned CIL on Tuesday said B Sairam has taken over as its Chairman and Managing Director (CMD). This comes at a time when Coal India Ltd (CIL) has intensified efforts to achieve record production targets amid surging domestic energy demand. He succeeds Coal Additional Secretary Sanoj Kumar Jha who held the interim charge as Chairman since November 1, 2025, following the superannuation of P M Prasad on October 31. "B Sairam took over as Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Coal India Limited (CIL) effective 15 December 2025, " the coal behemoth said in a filing to the BSE. Earlier, Sairam headed Coal India arm Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) as its CMD. "Increased coal production and improved quality coal supplies remain our core functional area in meeting the energy demand of the country. But aligning with the changing business scenario and energy sector dynamics we are also actively foraying into solar power, critical mineral acquisitions and coal gasification. The company is also committed to sustainable mining practices," the CMD said.

Sairam, who has three and a half decade of experience, graduated in mining engineering from National Institute of Technology, Raipur. He also holds MBA degree in energy management from NTPC School of Business. His experience spans across coal mine operations, planning, logistics, and regulatory affairs. Prior to taking over as CMD, NCL he was Director (Technical) in Central Coalfields Ltd another coal producing arm of CIL. Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal production.