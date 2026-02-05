Axis Bank rolls out Rooftop Solar Finance for MSMEs

Mumbai: Axis Bank, one of India’s leading private sector banks, has announced the launch of Rooftop Solar Finance, a tailored financing solution to support MSMEs in transitioning to solar energy and optimizing energy costs through energy self-reliance.

Under this program, MSMEs can avail collateral-free loans from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 2 crore, with flexible repayment tenures of 4–7 years. This structure allows MSMEs to invest in rooftop solar systems without putting pressure on their balance sheets or working capital cycles. By enabling MSMEs to install self-owned rooftop solar systems, this offering helps them lower operating expenses, gain greater control over energy costs, and build long-term financial resilience while contributing to India’s clean energy transition.

The product is available nationwide through Axis Bank’s extensive branch network. To ensure quality execution and reliability, the Bank has partnered with leading Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

Axis Bank has also collaborated with a Technology Partner to provide MSMEs with enhanced transparency throughout the solar adoption journey.