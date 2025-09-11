Axis Bank crowns winners of Moves 2025 challenge

Hyderabad: Axis Bank, one of India’s largest private sector banks, has announced the winners of the first edition of its flagship campus engagement program, Moves 2025. The initiative was designed to identify and nurture the country’s brightest young minds, attracting over 21,000 students from 50 premier MBA and engineering institutes including IIMs, IITs, ISB, XLRI, and Faculty of Management Studies (FMS).

With the theme of discovering the “next big strategic bet for Axis Bank,” the program encouraged bold, future-ready solutions across technology, artificial intelligence, sustainability, rural banking, and marketing. The multi-stage competition included assessments, campus-level rounds, semi-finals, mentorship sessions, and a grand finale. It aimed to test creativity, structured thinking, and leadership potential while offering participants rewards, career opportunities, and mentorship from senior leaders.

Rajkamal Vempati, Group Executive & Head of Human Resources at Axis Bank, said, “Moves 2025 has been a powerful showcase of ideas, energy, and innovation. Engaging with India’s brightest young minds has reaffirmed our belief in a dynamic future for banking. We are excited to nurture this talent and create meaningful impact together.”

The finale featured 10 top teams who presented to a jury of senior Axis Bank leaders, including Munish Sharda, Executive Director; Neeraj Gambhir, Group Executive & Head - Treasury, Markets & Wholesale Banking Products; Bipin Saraf, Group Executive & Head - Bharat Banking; Sameer Shetty, Group Executive - Digital Business Transformation & Strategic Programs; Vijay Mulbagal, Group Executive & Head - Wholesale Banking Coverage & Sustainability; Prashant Joshi, Group Executive & Chief Credit Officer; and Pranav Haridasan, MD & CEO, Axis Securities.

The Indian School of Business, Hyderabad team of Shreyansh Kalhansh and Divyani won the contest. IIT Kharagpur’s Amarpreet Singh and Ishita Mutneja finished as first runners-up, while FMS Delhi’s Aarushi Singal and Swasti Verma secured second runners-up. Winners received cash awards and placement opportunities.