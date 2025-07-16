AWL Agri Business revenue rises 21% to `17,059 cr in April-June FY26

Ahmedabad: AWL Agri Business, a leading consumer company, on Tuesday reported its highest-ever Q1 revenue at Rs 17,059 crore for FY26, up 21 per cent from the same quarter last fiscal.

The growth was mainly driven by its edible oil business, which grew 26 per cent year-on-year. This segment contributed Rs 13,415 crore, making up 78.6 per cent of total revenue and 61 per cent of the overall volume mix. The Food & FMCG business saw a 4 per cent rise in revenue to Rs 1,414 crore. Although this segment contributed just 8 per cent to revenue, it accounted for 16 per cent of the total volume mix. The company also took price hikes across this category during the quarter.

The industry essentials business grew 12 per cent, contributing 12 per cent to the total revenue, said the company.

AWL is actively expanding its Food & FMCG business, using strong cash flows from its edible oil segment — similar to ITC’s strategy of

leveraging cigarette business profits to build its FMCG portfolio. The edible oil segment generates about Rs 1,200–Rs 1,500 crore in cash flows

annually, supporting investments in new categories.

To strengthen its market reach, AWL expanded retail coverage by 18 per cent to 8.7 lakh outlets, including about 55,000 rural towns, a ten-fold increase since FY22.

Despite strong revenue growth, net profit for the quarter declined to Rs 238 crore, mainly due to higher raw material costs. The cost of goods sold (COGS) rose 25 per cent, outpacing revenue growth. However, raw material prices have corrected by over 10 per cent in the past three months, and the benefits are expected to reflect in upcoming quarters.