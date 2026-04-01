Aviation watchdog DGCA gets new chief

New Delhi: A new Director General is set to take over the reins of DGCA after many challenging months as it works to ensure high safety standards, help airlines navigate the headwinds of the West Asia conflict and implement various passenger-friendly initiatives.



During the tenure of incumbent chief Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, who is being replaced by Vir Vikram Yadav, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) grappled with multiple challenges, including massive disruptions at IndiGo in December last year, lapses at various airlines, crashes involving aircraft of non-scheduled operators and the fatal accident of Air India plane in June 2025.

Being one of the world’s fastest growing civil aviation markets, India is witnessing significant air traffic demand even as airlines, keen to expand operations, are grappling with aircraft shortage, and now the West Asia turmoil on the international front.

Yadav, a senior IAS officer of 1996 Odisha cadre, is currently an Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change.

After being at the helm of the regulator for little over a year, Kidwai has been appointed as an Additional Secretary at the Department of Personnel & Training under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, according to an official order on Tuesday.