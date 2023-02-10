Avg wheat flour price rose 31% in 2018-22: Govt

New Delhi: Average price of wheat flour rose by 31 per cent and mustard oil by 71 per cent between 2018 and 2022, the government told the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

In a written reply, the government shared the average retail prices of about two dozen essential commodities.

According to the data, wheat prices rose by 25 per cent since 2018 while the rates of rice increased by 23 per cent in the last five

years.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti shared the “year-wise all-India average retail prices of 22 commodities, including atta (wheat flour), rice, onion and potato for the last five

years”.