Availability of DAP fertilizer at 34.07L tonnes exceeds 31.60L tonnes demand

New Delhi: The total availability of Di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), a key fertiliser, in the country has been 34.07 lakh tonnes against the requirement of 31.60 lakh tonnes during October 1-November 24 period of this rabi season, the government said on Friday.

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Anupriya Patel said, “During the Kharif 2024 season, against the requirement of 59.87 lakh tonnes of DAP in the country, the availability of DAP was 58.08 lakh tonnes whereas the sales of DAP was 46.12 lakh tonnes.”

“Further, during the ongoing Rabi 2024-25 season, against the requirement of 31.60 lakh tonnes of DAP in the country for the time period October 1, 2024, to November 24, 2024, the availability of DAP has been 34.07 lakh tonnes whereas the sales of DAP is 24.23 lakh tonnes,” she added. Listing out steps taken for adequate supply of fertilizers in the country, Patel said Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (DA&FW), in consultation with all the State governments, assesses the state-wise and month-wise requirement of fertilizers, before the commencement of each cropping season.

“On the basis of the requirement projected, the Department of Fertilizers allocates sufficient/ adequate quantities of fertilizers to states by issuing monthly supply plans and continuously monitors the availability,” she said. The movement of all major subsidized fertilizers is monitored throughout the country by an online web-based monitoring system called the integrated Fertilizer Monitoring System (iFMS), the minister informed.

Regular weekly video conference is conducted jointly by the department of agriculture and department of fertilizers with state agriculture officials and corrective actions are taken to dispatch fertilizers as indicated by the state governments.

“The gap between demand (requirement) and production of fertilizers is met through imports. The import for the season is also finalized well in advance to ensure timely availability,” Patel said.