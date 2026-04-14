Automobile wholesales up 10.4% to 2.83 crore units in FY26: SIAM

New Delhi: Automobile wholesales in India posted a record at 2,82,65,519 units in FY26, up 10.4 per cent year-on-year with all segments — passenger and commercial vehicles, two and three-wheelers - recording the highest-ever sales in a fiscal, with GST 2.0 proving to be a key growth driver, SIAM said on Tuesday.

In 2024-25, total domestic vehicle sales stood at 2,56,09,399 units, Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said.

It noted that although the outlook for the ongoing fiscal year is positive considering the strong fundamentals of the economy, if the West Asia war prolongs, it could have an impact of demand, supply chain and vehicle production.

“Though FY 2025-26 started modestly, the Indian auto industry has closed the year on a high note with every vehicle category — passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, three-wheelers and two-wheelers, together posting their highest ever sales in a financial year, after seven years,” SIAM President Shailesh Chandra told reporters here.

The last time when all the segments posted highest ever sales was in 2018-19, he added.

“The strong contributors to this growth have been the positive sentiments created through GST 2.0 reforms and multiple repo rate cuts during the year,” Chandra said.

In FY 2025-26, passenger vehicles posted wholesales of 46,43,439 units as against 43,01,848 units in the previous year, up 7.9 per cent.

Two-wheeler wholesales in FY2025-26 were at 2,17,05,974 units as against 1,96,07,332 units in FY2024-25, up 10.7 per cent.

Motorcycle sales were up 6.6 per cent at 1,30,64,789 units in FY26 as compared to 1,22,52,305 units in FY25, SIAM said.

Scooter sales were up 18.5 per cent at 81,17,945 units as against 68,53,214 units in FY25, it added.

The commercial vehicles segment posted sales of 10,79,871 units in FY26 as compared to 9,58,679 units in the previous fiscal, registering a growth of 12.6 per cent.

SIAM said that three-wheeler sales in FY26 were at 8,36,231 units as compared to 7,41,420 units in FY25, up 12.8 per cent.

About the outlook, Chandra said, “Domestic demand and macroeconomic fundamentals remain robust as we step into FY 2026-27, which should aid steady growth for the industry.”

However, he said, “Uncertainties arising from the West Asia conflict need to be closely monitored, as it may have impacts on production, commodity prices, fuel prices, freight rates and the overall economy.”

On exports, he said the outlook for export should remain strong, barring some of the geographies such as Mexico, where import duties have been increased, and the Middle East due to geopolitical issues.

The two regions account for about 20-22 per cent of India’s passenger vehicle exports.

“In the rest of the places, the acceptance of Indian products is increasing...we have seen an increase last year across all the categories, and there has also been a tailwind of rupee depreciation behind it,” Chandra said.

SIAM said the uncertainties arising from the West Asia conflict, particularly prices of crude oil and commodities, higher exchange rates and disruptions in shipping routes, remains a concern for the auto sector.

A stable geopolitical environment will help build confidence in the industry, which can in-turn drive further growth of the auto industry’s performance in 2026-27, the industry body said.

SIAM said total exports of vehicles from India in FY26 stood at 66,47,685 units as compared to 53,62,884 units in FY25, up 24 per cent.