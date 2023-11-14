Automakers’ drive to avoid China’s EV rare earth dominance gathers speed

LONDON/BERLIN: The auto industry’s drive to make electric vehicle motors with little to no rare earth content has hit high gear, with European, US and Japanese automakers and suppliers racing for alternatives in an area dominated by China, Reuters reported.

Automakers have mostly relied on motors with rare earth-based permanent magnets, which have been the most efficient at providing the torque to power EVs.

But different types of motors without permanent magnets that were previously too big and too inefficient, or those with greatly-reduced rare earth content have become commercially viable, prompting the rush for alternatives.

Market leader Tesla garnered headlines earlier this year saying it would cut rare earths from its next-generation EVs.

But automakers from General Motors to Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and major suppliers like BorgWarner are researching, or have developed, motors with low- to zero-rare earth content such as magnet-free externally excited synchronous machines (EESMs), which generate a magnetic field using electric current.

Others like Nissan are going further than previously reported, with a dual strategy to develop both newer EESM motors and also to develop permanent magnet motors where the rare earth content will be gradually eliminated altogether.

China dominates the mining and processing of a group of 17 metals known as rare earths, though companies elsewhere are trying to loosen China’s grip.

Recent Chinese restrictions on exports of gallium and graphite - which is critical for EV production - highlighted the risk of over-reliance on China.

German supplier ZF has developed an EESM motor that Chief Technology Officer Otmar Scharrer said matches the size and performance of permanent magnet motors.

“This is an important contribution to making us a

little more independent of China,” he said.

ZF is in talks with US, European and Chinese automakers to supply the motor and could be in production model EVs within two years, Scharrer said.

Aside from over-reliance on China, refining rare earths, such as neodymium and dysprosium, involves solvents and toxic waste that conflict with sustainability goals.

“If you get it right, you’ve got a much more sustainable product,” Ben Chiswick, director of engineering business development at Detroit-based Drive System Design, which is developing rare earth-free motors with three automakers.

Some automakers, like BMW say they are already there after years of research.

“It was not a home run... but it works very well without rare earths” said Uwe Deuke, the engineer in charge of developing BMW’s EESM motor for its next-generation EVs.

The average EV permanent magnet motor uses around 600 grams (1.32 lb) of heavy rare earth neodymium. Prices have fluctuated greatly for neodymium - at around $125/kg now, it is down from a peak of around $223 last year, but well above $65 in 2020.

Vitesco designed an EESM motor for Renault and has a new version coming in 2026. Gerd Roesel, innovation head at the German supplier’s electrification division, said rare earth-free alternatives avoid those wild price swings.

Others like US startup Niron Magnetics are developing permanent magnets without rare earths.

Tesla’s announcement on dropping rare earths “opened up buyers’ eyes to the fact that you don’t really need rare earths to make EV magnets,” Niron CEO Jonathan Rowntree

said.