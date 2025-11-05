Autodesk to deploy cloud, BIM services across Adani Group ops

New Delhi: American software firm Autodesk on Tuesday said it has signed a three-year strategic partnership with Adani Group to deploy Autodesk Construction Cloud (ACC) and BIM advisory services across the conglomerate’s operations.

The partnership aims to create a digitally connected, sustainable, and future-ready infrastructure ecosystem for Adani Group, throughout India and globally, the company said in a statement.

It includes deploying Autodesk’s end-to-end design and make solutions, particularly the ACC, to unify data, enhance team collaboration, and improve efficiency and visibility.

Alongside technology implementation, Autodesk will support process standardisation, BIM (Building Information Modelling) capability building, partner enablement, leadership workshops, and upskilling programs within Adani Group.