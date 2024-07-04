Auto conclave: HZL showcases its vast metal portfolio

Udaipur/New Delhi: Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL), India’s largest and the world’s second-largest zinc producer, recently showcased its extensive product offerings for the automotive sector at the 4th Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) Raw Material Conclave & Exhibition. The company presented its portfolio, including zinc, lead, silver, and value-added products, highlighting the benefits of zinc galvanization and zinc die-casting alloys in the automotive industry.

Zinc’s usage in the automotive sector, through galvanized steel, offers significant fuel and emission savings by providing high degree of corrosion resistance to lightweight steel bodies (BIW or Body-In-White), ensuring durable, long-lasting vehicles with longer anti-perforation warranty against corrosion. Lead is vital for automotive batteries, components, radiation shielding, and providing reliability and safety. Silver enhances conductivity and efficiency in automotive electronics, including switches and relays. The company’s value-added zinc-based alloys, Hindustan Zinc Die Casting Alloys (HZDA 3 & HZDA 5), provide higher strength, electrical conductivity, corrosion resistance, and dimensional tolerance to automobiles. As the auto industry transforms with localisation, electrification and stricter emissions regulations, domestically produced zinc, lead, and silver present sustainable, high-performance solutions for the future.

Hindustan Zinc has been a long-time upstream partner to the auto industry, providing a diverse metal portfolio for various applications, from car bodies to batteries, chips, additional accessories, and most-importantly corrosion-resistant components.

The company’s comprehensive portfolio of value-added zinc products are tailored for the Indian automotive sector, providing cost-effective solutions that meet performance, speed, and safety requirements without compromising on quality.

Vijay Murthy, Chief Marketing & Sales Officer at Hindustan Zinc, spoke about the importance of zinc galvanization (applying a layer of zinc on a steel body to protect it from corrosion) and zinc-based alloys in creating stronger, more formable, and sustainable auto

bodies.