Authorities isolate section of Gauna–Bawana pipeline due to gas leakage after heavy rains

New Delhi: A gas leakage incident has occurred on Saturday in Gauna–Bawana pipeline. The incident has been triggered by heavy rainfall and flash-flood–like conditions, resulting in a significant change in the course of the Yamuna River near the pipeline. As an immediate step the affected section of the pipeline has been isolated, Gas supply has been stopped, the local authorities and internal safety teams have been alerted. The site is currently under continuous monitoring for ensuring safety. There are no safety concerns in the surrounding area due to the leakage.

In the interim alternative gas supply routes and operational adjustments are being explored to minimise disruption in the affected network. Coordination is ongoing with downstream consumers and stakeholders to manage supply requirements. Based on preliminary assessment, heavy water logging and altered river flow have made the location inaccessible for immediate repair works. A team of senior officials and engineers is working continuously on different options for repairing the affected section of the pipeline and restoration of gas supply at the earliest.