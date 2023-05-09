Australia follows India to ban vaping

New Delhi: As part of a major step to protect public health, the Government of Australia has banned vaping due to increased usage among teenagers. Australia becomes the 47th country to ban vaping and join countries like India, Singapore, Thailand, Argentina, Japan, Brazil etc., which have earlier banned e-cigarettes. A few days back, announcing the ban on what has been seen as an epidemic, Australian Health Minister, Mark Butler said vaping has become a significant behavioural issue in high schools and a growing concern in elementary schools.

The Minister expressed his concern over the marketing strategy of disguising vapes as highlighter pens, which makes it easier for kids to hide and use them at school. He called it a shameful tactic and that the government is determined to eliminate this market. The Australian government will ban the import of non-prescription vaping products including non-nicotine devices.

As the harmful effects of vaping are becoming more evident and its use among teenagers continues to rise globally, experts from various fields, including doctors, pulmonologists, child experts and psychologists are speaking out against vaping. Many argue that vaping has become a gateway to smoking and that developed countries are late in banning these devices. The long-term impact of e-cigarettes is still unknown, but studies have shown serious lung injuries and adverse health effects associated with their use.