Australia and India discuss boosting energy cooperation

New Delhi: India and Australia on Thursday discussed strengthening cooperation and dialogue on energy efficiency and enabling technologies during the 5th India-Australia Energy Dialogue held in New Delhi, the Power Ministry said. The meeting was co-chaired by India’s Power and Housing Minister Manohar Lal and Australia’s Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to being reliable partners in energy trade and emphasised the importance of diversified, secure, and resilient supply chains.

Recognising the role of green hydrogen in the global transition to net zero emissions, the ministers agreed to deepen

collaboration in developing clean energy solutions.

They also underlined that the India–Australia partnership plays a key role in promoting secure, robust and sustainable energy systems across the Indo-Pacific region and stressed the need for continued practical cooperation to accelerate progress toward shared climate and

energy goals.