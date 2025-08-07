AUSFB gets RBI’s nod for transition into universal bank

Mumbai: The RBI on Thursday said it has decided to grant ‘in-principle’ approval to AU Small Finance Bank Limited for transition into a universal bank.

After getting the SFB licence in 2015, AU Financiers commenced its journey as a small finance bank in April 2017.

AUSFB has a network of over 2,505 banking touchpoints across 21 states and 4 Union Territories.

It has a customer base of over 1.15 crore and a workforce of more than 53,000 at end-June 2025.