AUM of NPS & APY cross Rs 16 lakh cr mark

New Delhi: The combined Assets Under Management (AUM) of the central government’s two flagship retirement saving schemes — National Pension System (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) — have crossed the Rs 16 lakh crore-mark. NPS was launched in 2004 while APY was introduced in 2015.

Marking an important milestone in India’s pension journey, the subscriber base has also widened to surpass 9 crore, PFRDA said in a statement on Thursday.

Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority has later introduced key initiatives to strengthen the NPS and widen pension inclusion. This includes the Multiple Scheme Framework (MSF), effective from October 1, 2025, which offers greater investment choice.

Adding to it is the NPS Platform Workers Model covering gig workers and a Consultation Paper on NPS Overhaul proposing graded payouts and flexible annuity options to enhance retirement adequacy, it said.

Further, the targeted outreach drive aims at expanding coverage among farmers, MSME workers, SHG (self help group) members and other informal sector participants, it said.