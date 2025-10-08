AU Small Finance Bank unveils multi-currency card

KOLKATA: AU Small Finance Bank has announced the launch of its AU Multi-Currency Forex Card in collaboration with Mastercard at the Global Fintech Fest 2025.

The newly launched card is designed to offer international travellers enhanced convenience, security, and global accessibility. It allows users to load up to six currencies on a single card with locked-in exchange rates, ensuring protection against currency fluctuations.

In addition to 24x7 customer care, it offers value-added services such as emergency cash assistance, embassy support, complimentary Forex Card insurance, and exclusive travel offers.

Commenting on the launch, Sanjay Agarwal, Founder, MD & CEO, AU Small Finance Bank, said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of the AU Multi-Currency Forex Card in collaboration with Mastercard. This card goes beyond being just a payment instrument—it is designed as a true travel companion that combines security, flexibility, and world-class assistance. With features such as multi-currency loading, locked-in exchange rates, emergency cash support, and 24x7 customer care, we aim to provide our customers with the confidence and convenience they need while

travelling abroad.”