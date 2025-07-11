Atul Sood appointed as Senior VP, Sales & Marketing at Kia India

New Delhi: Kia India on Friday announced the appointment of Atul Sood as Senior Vice President – Sales & Marketing. He will report to Joonsu Cho, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India and will lead the brand’s nationwide sales strategy and operations. Sood brings close to 30 years of experience in the automotive industry to Kia, having most recently served at Toyota Mobility Solutions and Services India (TMSS) as President and Director. His proven track record in pan-India business growth, dealer network expansion, and customer-centric innovations positions him as a key driver for bolstering Kia’s leadership position in the Indian market and driving the next phase of growth.