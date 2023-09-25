ATF Study Group publishes new report to help in climate initiatives

New Delhi: Power Finance Corporation shared the new report from the Asia Transition Finance (ATF) Study Group, where PFC has been a core member since July, 2023. The ATF Study Group, a private-led initiative whose core participants are Financial Institutions (FIs) with operations in Asia, has published a report to help Asian economies achieve a just and orderly transition toward a more sustainable future.

The ATF Study Group was set up in 2021 in recognition of the important role that transition finance (TF) will play in helping Asian economies move toward net-zero emissions and the challenges they will face. Its goal is to create practical recommendations to supplement existing frameworks, including global standards and taxonomies, when FIs consider and assess TF cases, as well as to understand challenges and explore potential enablers to TF.

In 2022, the ATF Study Group published the ATF Guidelines to provide TF practitioners with practical guides to assess transition projects and the ATF SG Activity Report to share the challenges and suggested support measures to accelerate TF in Asia.