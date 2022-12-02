ATF price slashed by 2.3% to `1.17 lakh per kilolitre

New Delhi: Aviation Turbine Fuel price was on Thursday reduced by 2.3 per cent, reflecting softening international oil prices but petrol and diesel rates remained on freeze for a record eighth month in running.



Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) price was cut by Rs 2,775 per kilolitre, or 2.3 per cent, to Rs 1,17,587.64 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

The rate reduction, which will provide relief to airlines for whom fuel makes for almost 40 per cent of the operating cost, comes on the back of a Rs 4,842.37 per kl, or 4.19 per cent, reduction last

month.

Aviation Turbine Fuel price is revised on the 1st of every month based on the average rate of international benchmark and foreign exchange rates.

Petrol and diesel prices, however, continued to remain on freeze for a record eighth month in a row. Petrol costs Rs 96.72 per litre in the national capital and diesel comes for Rs 89.62.

State-owned fuel retailers are supposed to revise petrol and diesel prices daily based on a 15-day rolling average of benchmark international fuel prices but they haven't done that since April 6.

Prices were last changed on May 22 when the government cut excise duty to give relief to consumers from a spike in retail rates that followed a surge in international oil prices.

Also, after seven reductions, the price of commercial LPG, whose rate too is revised on the 1st of every month, remained unchanged on Thursday.

A 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder, which is used by hotels, restaurants and other business establishments, continues to cost Rs 1,744 in the national capital.

In seven cuts, rates had previously come down by Rs 610 per 19-kg cylinder.

However, rate of LPG used in household kitchens remained unchanged at Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder.

Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.