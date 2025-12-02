ATF price hiked by 5.4%, commercial LPG rates cut

New Delhi: Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) prices were raised by 5.4 per cent on Monday, while commercial LPG rates were reduced by Rs 10 per cylinder, as state-owned oil companies announced their monthly price revisions based on global trends.

ATF in Delhi rose by Rs 5,133.75 per kilolitre to Rs 99,676.77 per kl, marking the third straight monthly increase. Prices had gone up by around 1 per cent on November 1 and 3.3 per cent on October 1. The ATF accounts for nearly 40 per cent of operating costs of airlines.

In Mumbai, ATF prices were revised to Rs 93,281.04 per kl, while Chennai and Kolkata rates climbed to Rs 1,03,301.80 and Rs 1,02,371.02 per kl, respectively.

Meanwhile, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi was reduced to Rs 1,580.50, the sec-ond consecutive cut, following a Rs 5 reduction on November 1. This offsets part of the Rs 15.50 hike imposed in October. Since April, six earlier cuts have lowered commercial LPG rates by Rs 223 per cylinder.

Domestic LPG prices were unchanged at Rs 853 for a 14.2-kg cylinder, after a Rs 50 increase in April.

Petrol and diesel prices remain frozen since a Rs 2-per-litre cut in March last year, with petrol at Rs 94.72 and diesel at Rs 87.62 in Delhi. Agencies